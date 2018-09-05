Apple will reportedly market new 6.5-inch OLED iPhone as ‘iPhone Xs Max’

In break with recent practice, Apple will reportedly market the larger of the two OLED iPhones it plans to release later this year as the “iPhone Xs Max,” according to 9to5Mac.
Since 2014, when the company launched the iPhone 6 and started offering its flagship smartphone in two sizes, Apple has used ‘Plus’ to differentiate its biggest (and more expensive) iPhone from its smaller sibling.
Besides a bigger battery, the new model is expected to include 4GB of RAM, up from 3GB, Apple’s new A12 chipset and dual SIM slots in some markets.
It’s also worth noting that since the publication’s first report on the name of the new iPhone, 9to5Mac has also started using a lower case ‘s’ as opposed to an upper case ‘S’ when referring to Apple’s upcoming smartphone.
Apple is set to officially announce its new iPhone lineup on September 12th. For more on what to expect from the event, check out MobileSyrup‘s fall hardware primer.
Source: 9to5Mac
Comments