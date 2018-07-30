2018 iPad Pro will be smaller, won’t feature a headphone jack: report

A new report from Japan’s Macotakara suggests that Apple plans to refresh the iPad Pro by making it smaller and sleaker, as well as removing the standard 3.5mm headphone jack.
Dimension wise, the rumour indicates that this year’s 10.5-inch iPad will measure in at 247.5mm high, 178.7mm wide, and 6mm thick (the current 10.5-inch iPad Pro is 250.6mm high, 174.1mm tall and 6.1mm thick), while the larger 12.9-inch version will reportedly come in at 280mm tall, 215mm wide and 6.4mm thick. The bigger 12.9-inch iPad Pro currently measures in at 305.7mm tall, 220.6mm wide, and 6.9mm thick.
Corroborating a previous report, Macotakara also says the new iPad Pro will feature Apple’s new Face ID facial recognition technology. This means that the latest version of the iPad likely won’t include Touch ID, similar to Apple’s iPhone X.
Further, it also looks like the Smart Connector will be relocated to the rear of the tablet with it being being horizontally aligned with the iPad Pro’s Lightning port. This would make using the iPad Pro in portrait mode more comfortable, but would also alter the design of the tablet’s keyboard.
The report also mentions that the rumoured 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will feature something called a ‘full active’ display that includes narrow bezels, along with a price tag that’s lower than last year’s iPhone X.
Since the release of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus Apple’s smartphone has controversially not included a 3.5mm headphone jack in favour of Lightning headphones and the company’s wireless AirPods.
It’s likely that we’ll catch our first glimpse of the iPad Pro at Apple’s upcoming hardware launch event in September.
Source: Macotakara Via: 9to5Mac
Comments