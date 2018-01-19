News
Sony may release a 4K OLED Xperia phone in 2018

Jan 19, 2018

4:20 PM EST

11 comments

Sony Xperia XZ1 in hand

With Sony’s mobile division struggling for quite some time now, the company might be looking to take unprecedented strides in 2018.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that a Sony phone known as the ‘Xperia XZ Pro‘ would be packing, among other features, a 4K OLED screen.

Sony previously introduced a 4K IPS LCD display for the Xperia Z5 Premium in 2015, and later a 4K HDR panel for the Xperia XZ Premium, but a 4K OLED screen would be a first for any smartphone, Xperia-branded or otherwise.

Recent job listings also show that the Japanese tech giant is specifically looking for a display engineer with OLED experience.

In addition to the rumours, a recent interview with a Sony executive may have also hinted at a 4K OLED Xperia phone.

“All I can say is that we are investing money in OLED displays. And very soon you will see 4K-OLED-matrices in mobile devices, which until now did not exist. The next step is 4K OLED, and you will not be disappointed,” said Hitoshi Osawa, Sony Mobile’s head of UX product planning in Europe, in an ferra.ru in an interview translated by the Xperia Blog.

While by no means a confirmation, Osawa’s comments add greater fuel to the fire started by the already existing rumour mill.

In any case, Sony’s larger 2018 smartphone plans should become clearer at Mobile World Congress, which will run from February 26th to March 1st.

It’s worth noting that Sony announced the Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra and L2 smartphones earlier this month at the Consumer Electronics Show. The phones are set to come to Canada, although specific information on pricing and availability is currently unavailable.

Via: Xperia Blog

Comments

  • Aleph Ruehl

    Even if it has a 4K OLED panel it will still underperform if Sony charges a premium price for a deivice with huge bezels.

    • Sony usually prices their phones pretty competitively.

  • Daniel Szilagyi

    Add to that their mixed quality control, and relatively slowish update and support window and it’s not really worth it.

    • skrug

      They are one of the fastest to update their phones.

  • Elky64

    Don’t see the point. Suppose though when you are running out of ideas…

    • skrug

      Don’t see the point of thin bezels. Though when you’re running out of ideas….

    • Smanny

      4k will be awesome for both VR and AR. Remember there is already millions of smartphones that use either Gear VR, Daydream, or Cardboard. Plus there is thousands of VR apps for those mobile platforms now. For AR and AR headsets like Mira prisim or others, a 4k display would give you a wicked VR or AR view. Also remember that for with AR or VR headsets, the display is split in two. So a 4k display is really a resolution of 1920×2160 per eye. Can you image an iPhone 8 display which results in a resolution of only 667×750 per eye for either AR or VR headsets.

    • Elky64

      Don’t doubt for one second it’d be awesome for both VR/AR but I’ll venture to guess those that do use such are by far in the minority. It’s like the 3D TV fad of the past, was real cool for a few but pointless for the many.

      Due to the fact 4K WILL have an impact on battery life I’ll bet the majority (if not all) phones, during normal use, will be downsampled to FULL HD rather than being at their native resolution.

      Just not seeing where MOST people will find it beneficial on such a small display yet can only gather there will be a premium to paid just to say one’s phone is capable.

      So unless it’s used as you said for VR/AR what are the other benefits that I’m missing?

  • thereasoner

    4K? I’d rather see a new direction in a revamped design language from Sony.

  • Anonymous Agent

    They’d better put a 10,000 mah battery in that phone or that phone gonna die within a short time with a 4k screen using tons of power. Look at the current phones with 1080p or 2k that can barely make it through a half a day of use with 3000-3500 mah batteries in those phones.

    • Smanny

      The smartphones they released with 4k displays didn’t die. As a matter of fact the battery life was really great on the Z5 and XZ premiums. If a dark theme is used with OLED displays, then it can use less power than an LCD display. Remember an LCD display is lit from behind, even if you only want to light up 1 pixel. Where as an OLED display, each and every pixel lights up individually.