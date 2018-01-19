Sony may release a 4K OLED Xperia phone in 2018

With Sony’s mobile division struggling for quite some time now, the company might be looking to take unprecedented strides in 2018.
Earlier this week, reports surfaced that a Sony phone known as the ‘Xperia XZ Pro‘ would be packing, among other features, a 4K OLED screen.
Sony previously introduced a 4K IPS LCD display for the Xperia Z5 Premium in 2015, and later a 4K HDR panel for the Xperia XZ Premium, but a 4K OLED screen would be a first for any smartphone, Xperia-branded or otherwise.
Recent job listings also show that the Japanese tech giant is specifically looking for a display engineer with OLED experience.
In addition to the rumours, a recent interview with a Sony executive may have also hinted at a 4K OLED Xperia phone.
“All I can say is that we are investing money in OLED displays. And very soon you will see 4K-OLED-matrices in mobile devices, which until now did not exist. The next step is 4K OLED, and you will not be disappointed,” said Hitoshi Osawa, Sony Mobile’s head of UX product planning in Europe, in an ferra.ru in an interview translated by the Xperia Blog.
While by no means a confirmation, Osawa’s comments add greater fuel to the fire started by the already existing rumour mill.
In any case, Sony’s larger 2018 smartphone plans should become clearer at Mobile World Congress, which will run from February 26th to March 1st.
It’s worth noting that Sony announced the Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra and L2 smartphones earlier this month at the Consumer Electronics Show. The phones are set to come to Canada, although specific information on pricing and availability is currently unavailable.
Via: Xperia Blog
