Facebook permanently drops the price of Oculus Rift VR to $529 in Canada

Facebook has announced it is permanently lowering the price of its Oculus Rift virtual reality headset to $529 CAD in Canada.
Previously, it cost $820 for a bundle including both the headset and the Touch controllers — circular gamepads that allow for motion control.
For context, the Oculus Rift was originally priced at $849 when it launched in September 2016 in Canada. Additionally, the Touch controllers — which released in December — were sold separately as a pair for $279, meaning it would cost just under $1130 to get the full VR experience.
The Oculus Rift + Touch bundle can be purchased here. A pair of Touch controllers, meanwhile, can now be purchased on its own for $139.
Earlier this week, Facebook also unveiled two other VR headsets, both of which are standalone: the $200 lower-end Oculus Go and a refined version of its high-end Santa Cruz prototype.
Additionally, Respawn Entertainment, the developer of the hit mech shooting series Titanfall, also confirmed it is working with Facebook to bring a VR war game to Oculus devices.
Comments