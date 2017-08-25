SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 135: The Note’s return won’t save you from Rogers’ rising prices

This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Rose Behar, Ian Hardy, and Sameer Chhabra discuss Samsung’s triumphant return to the Note series and the increase in Rogers’ Roam Like Home pricing.
Last year’s Note 7 issues are behind us now, but the reminders of Samsung’s problems can still be found at airports. The SyrupCast crew is wondering if the release of the Note 8 will be enough to overcome the Note 7’s errors.
Additionally, they’re pondering how the Note 8 stacks up in comparison to the other smartphone options now. With the Essential phone, Samsung’s own Galaxy S8 and S8+ phones, and the pending iPhone 8 launch – competition is fierce.
In other mobile news this week, Roger’s has increased the price of their Roam Like Home deal. The option has increased to $6 per day.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Hosts: Igor Bonifacic, Rose Behar, Ian Hardy and Sameer Chhabra
Total runtime: 35:38
Note 8: 1:40
Roam like home: 24:47
