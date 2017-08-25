Freedom is hosting ‘hype events’ to promote its weekend flash sale

In order to promote its weekend flash sale, Freedom Mobile is holding its first ever ‘hype events’ at all corporate store locations this weekend.
Internal documents obtained by MobileSyrup indicate that the carrier is placing prize wheels at each location between August 25th and 27th. Participants can spin the wheel for a chance to win one of three prizes: a service credit, accessory discount or Freedom Mobile keychain.
Freedom notes in the internal doc that since there are a limited number of prizes, stores must only allow customers to spin the wheel once per person during “designated spin periods,” which are as follows:
- Friday, August 25th, from 4pm to 7pm
- Saturday, August 26th from 1pm to 15pm
- Sunday, August 27th from 1pm to 4pm
There are two main service credits available for participants to win. The first is for new customers and offers a $100 service credit ($10 per month spread over 10 months) to use on a new activation on a Smartphone 40 4GB, Everywhere 49 6GB or Everywhere 59 8GB plan.
This prize is not compatible with Freedom’s 35 percent Friends and Family discount or 25 percent Friends of Freedom discount — if new users would rather activate using one of those offers, they can choose to nab the accessory prize instead.
Existing customers, meanwhile, have the chance to win a $30 service credit ($5 per month spread over 6 months), with no incompatible plans or offers listed.
As for the accessory prize, it entails 25 percent off any accessory purchase and must be made before the customer leaves the store.
Freedom is currently offering a $40/6GB plan and $50/8GB plan in a weekend-long flash sale, alongside some significant MyTab bonuses.
