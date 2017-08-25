News
This translucent Nintendo Switch case will make you miss the 90s

Aug 25, 2017

Nintendo Switch

There was a time in the 90s when a great deal of Nintendo products featured see-through casings.

Remember the Atomic Purple Nintendo 64, the Fuchsia Game Boy Advance and the transparent Game Boy? While those days are long gone, a third-party manufacturer is now selling translucent cases for the Nintendo Switch, giving Nintendo’s 2017 gaming device a dash of 1990s charm.

Installing the replacement case requires a significant amount of technical know-how, and it’s important to note that the new casing doesn’t feature simple snap-it-in-place installation. Still, it’s hard to deny how cool this enclosure makes the Switch look.

Here’s hoping that Nintendo at some point releases its own see-through version of the Switch. The clear Shell case is available for $39.99 USD (about $39 CAD) via AliExpress.

Source: Go Nintendo Via: Gizmodo

