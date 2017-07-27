Marvel has announced a partnership with Fox to develop a mobile game based on its popular superheroes.
According to Marvel, the game — which is currently untitled — will be an action-RPG and will include player vs player multiplayer elements. However, few other details were revealed, so release information or which characters may be featured is currently unknown.
The game will be developed by Aftershock, which is part of Fox’s FoxNext gaming division. The team includes former employees of Blizzard, Riot Games and Electronic Arts.
“The game will be the full package,” said Marvel senior vice president of games, Jay Ong, in a press release. “An exciting storyline, epic moments with Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains, and incredible visuals that truly bring our characters to life. It’s shaping up to be one of our biggest and boldest projects in our mobile portfolio, and we know it will exceed our fans’ expectations.”
The new mobile title is part of Marvel’s larger commitment to offering a variety of quality games across all platforms, following years of shoddy movie tie-ins and other licensed duds. Among other projects, smartphone game Contest of Champions is still going strong and receiving new content, and Marvel is also working on an Avengers game with Square-Enix, an Oculus Rift-exclusive virtual reality game and a Spider-Man PlayStation 4 exclusive with Insomniac Games, the makers of the Ratchet and Clank series.
Image credit: Marvel
Via: IGN
Comments