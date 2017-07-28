Toronto-based Wattpad adds original curated content to Tap chat storytelling app

Toronto’s Wattpad has announced that its Tap app for chat-based storytelling will be receiving Tap Originals, unique and curated content from “top-tier writers.” The app features interactive stories that can be uncovered by tapping through the app, all the while incorporating video, sound, images and more.
Originals will come from a variety of genres, including suspense, horror and drama, as well as select stories releasing episodically. Wattpad says Originals will be free for all Tap users. To date, Wattpad says nearly 2 billion taps across 300,000 stories have been made on the app.
Little has been revealed about the new Originals outside of the following descriptions:
The New Wife — “Until death do us part, but then the messages begin.”
MOLLY: The Returned — “Sometimes, it’s the sweet ones that are rotten to the core.”
HIDE: No Way Out — “You can run, Mommy. But you can’t hide.”
