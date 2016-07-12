Pokémon Go review: Flawed, but still childhood dream fulfilling

Patrick O'Rourke

July 12, 2016 5:44pm

When Pokémon first came to Canada and the United States in 1998, I was only 10 years old.

A package arrived at my parent’s house in the mail with my name written on it, a rarity since 10-year-olds rarely receive mail unless they’ve ordered something from a cereal box. I rapidly ripped open the package and to my surprise it contained a VHS tape with the foreign word “Pokémon” plastered across it. Little did I know at the time what a significant role Pokémon would play in my life over the next few years.

I spent countless hours in middle school trading Pokémon cards and even more time playing the series’ various video games. Pokémon Red and my battered original Game Boy will always hold a special nostalgic place in my video game memory.

At the height of the series’ popularity, I likely invested hundreds of hours in both Pokémon Red and Blue, as well as Gold and Silver, collecting, battling and more importantly, talking to friends about the game, uncovering secrets and easter eggs in the process. No, the truck near the S.S. Anne doesn’t have Mew under it.

Admittedly, I’ve grown apart from the series over the last few years, eventually coming to the realization I no longer have the patience for traditional Pokémon games shortly after the release of Pokémon X and Y, games that represented the most ideal distillation of the franchise’s mechanics and gameplay. I just wasn’t having fun with the series anymore and I knew it was time for me to step away.

Until Pokémon Go launched earlier in July, marking the first time Nintendo has allowed one of its core franchises to make its way to mobile, and the franchise sucked me right back in.

With Pokémon Go, an augmented reality mobile game developed by Niantic in partnership with Nintendo and the Pokémon Company, the iconic series is experiencing a nostalgic resurgence unlike anything I’ve seen before. 

Despite claims from mainstream news’ rampant coverage of Pokémon Go over the last few days, the Japanese series monster collecting has never really died out in popularity over its approximately 18 years of existence, with the latest core entries in the series, Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, selling an astounding approximately 11 million copies worldwide.

Pokémon Go is a nostalgic resurgence of a series many people grew up with, combined with technology that’s been around for a few years at this point, but finally used in a way that makes sense. Unfortunately, at least as the game stands right now, Nintendo’s first real mobile gaming effort is a bit of a mess and lacks many of the features hardcore Pokémon fans expect in their Pocket Monster collecting titles.

This doesn’t mean Go doesn’t get many things right, however. For instance, when I was about 12, I created the concept for a fictional Pokémon game that’s actually nearly identical to Pokémon Go actually is.

In my adolescent brain, the game I imagined had specific Pokémon show up based on their location in the real world. While not identical to Niantic’s augmented reality, GPS location-based title, Pokémon Go is in some ways a childhood dream fulfilling fantasy.

The basic concept of Pocket Monster collecting is still prevalent in Pokémon Go. Players utilize their smartphone and travel around real world locations in order to catch virtual Pokémon. The game’s “Nearby” tracking system, while flawed, does a great job of creating the thrill of a virtual Pokémon chase in the real-world, though Pokemon Go’s GPS integration is sometimes spotty.

Here’s how Nearby works: when a Pokémon shows up in the list with three footprints beside it, that means it’s very far away; two means it’s a little closer; one means it’s nearby and none indicates the Pokémon is almost right on top of you. Also, rustling leaves sometimes indicates a Pokémon is nearby, though not always.

Basically, while Pokémon Go gives you slight direction when it comes to hunting Pokémon, sometimes the system just doesn’t make sense and it seems impossible to catch that rare Snorlax you’ve been hunting.

When this core gameplay concept works, however, especially if you’re looking for creatures with friends since everyone in the area is able to see the same Pokémon, it creates an experience that’s half geocaching, half Pokémon, and all surprisingly entertaining.

For instance, last Saturday I spent the better part of an hour hunting an illusive Poliwhirl with a small group of friends, spreading our efforts out across a small park, hunting for the creature. When we actually found the Pokémon we all let out small, satisfied cheers.

The capture system is also entertaining. When a Pokémon appears on your screen, you simple just need to tap on it, launching a capture screen. This is where Pokémon Go’s augmented reality (AR) game play comes into play.

Utilizing the camera as a pass-through device, the Pokémon you’re trying to catch shows up in the real world (this is why there are so many pictures of Abras squatting on player’s toilets).

Next, you need to nail the Pokémon with a well-placed Pokeball, complete with the ability to throw curved trick shots for extra points. Graphically Go’s AR Pokemon look impressive and amusingly, almost feel like they belong in the real-world, despite their anime aesthetic.

Placing Lures, items that everyone can see that attract Pokémon to Pokestops, unfortunately doesn’t track nearby Pokémon and neither does Incense, an item that accomplishes largely the same thing as Lures, but is totally mobile. While this makes Pokémon hunting more challenging, it also doesn’t make much sense.

It’s a fascinating experience when you drop a Lure at a Pokéstop – locations strewn around the world where players can find items like Pokéballs, Revives and Potions – and other players start to show up in the real-world, adding an additional social aspect to the experience I’m not sure Niantic counted on.

It’s important to note, however, that there have been examples of players using Lures for unfortunate nefarious purposes.

Unfortunately, like many aspects of Pokémon Go, Niantic never really explains how the game’s Nearby tracking system works, leaving it up to players to figure it out, though to a certain extent, the fact that you have to figure out on your own how the game’s various systems works, is also part of its charm.

An unprecedented social experience has evolved from Pokémon Go, stemming from its Pokémon hunting features, as well as its complicated but surprisingly satisfying Gym system.

Virtual Pokémon gyms are scattered around the world and hold an allegiance to one of three factions, Mystic, Valor or Instinct, allowing rival teams to either lose or hold a specific gym. In order to do this, players must physically walk to a gym in the real world, and enter a battle. If the gym is the same team as yours, fighting your own team’s Pokémon raises that gym’s XP, eventually levelling it up and allowing members of your team to place more Pokémon at it. For example, the CN Tower in Toronto is an extremely popular level 10 gym. This means that 10 Pokémon can be placed at it.

On the other side of the spectrum, attacking an enemy gym lowers its XP if you win, allowing you or another member of your team to take it over and claim the battleground as your own. This creates a social experience unlike anything I’ve ever experienced in a video game and I’ve started to see the same people at gyms located near my apartment, all battling it out, vying for Pokémon gym supremacy.

Pokémon Go’s battles on the other hand, are somewhat lacklustre and usually devolve into random screen tapping. From what I’ve been able to gather, battles are still turn-based to a certain extent, just as they always have been in the series, though they’re not played out in real-time. Players tap on the screen to attack and swipe left or right to dodge incoming onslaughts.

Also, long presses on the screen activate Special Attacks. Victory tends to stem from the Pokémon with the higher CP rating (combat power) which can be raised by spending Stardust, in-game currency earned by catching Pokémon, levelling up your trainer and completing in-game achievements. To Niantic’s credit, Pokémon Go is far from a pay-to-win experience, with Pokécoins only being used to purchase additional Pokéballs and other items not necessary to pushing forward in the game.

If you’re a hardcore Pokémon fan, the above section of this review likely sounds confusing and unlike the series you’re familiar with. While it might seem daunting at first, for the most part, Pokémon Go’s various systems eventually start to make sense.

But there’s also a lot the game is missing, though Niantic has committed to adding more features to Go in the coming weeks. Trading is fundamental to Pokémon as a series, yet it hasn’t made it to Go at launch. Also, while Go’s Gym system is currently compelling, after a few weeks of play, it will likely grow old.

Basically, while Pokémon Go offers a compelling experience right now and is undeniably an important moment for the future of augmented reality, without constant feature updates, it likely won’t stay that way for many players, especially more hardcore, long-time fans of the series.

Still, even with its rampant server issues and the fact that the game hasn’t launched in Canada, though with a few steps it’s relatively easy to get your hands on the iOS and Android version of the game north of the U.S. border, there’s something truly special about the cultural phenomenon that’s evolved around Pokémon Go.

Now excuse me, a Pikachu just appeared in my Nearby list that I need to go catch.

Pokémon Go is officially available on iOS and Android in the U.S., New Zealand and Australia. It’s expected the game will launch in Canada at some point in the very near future, though we don’t know its specific release date. However, we do have guides explaining how to download the game right now on iOS and Android.

Update 07/17/16: Pokémon Go is now officially available on Android and iOS in Canada.

This review will be updated as Niantic solves Pokémon Go’s various glitches and server issues. I’m also hopeful that the developer will add new features to Pokémon Go, particularly related to trading and an expansion of the gym battle system.

  • Maestro Karajan

    Since you were 10 years old? lol. That explains this as your sixth story about this stupid game in only two days. Some people never grow up I guess

    • Not for you

      Ah yes, scrolling past a story you’re not interested in is soooo difficult.

    • Maestro Karajan

      It’s been the 12th story here according to Paddy so its hard to ignore the over indulgence of this stupidity.

    • Dylan Bourque

      1)”Let People Enjoy Things”
      2) This is how he makes money? 5 people care about when marshmellow comes to an old Nexus phone, everyone else wants to read about pokemon, he wants to make money, we’re all happy so why aren’t you?

    • Not for you

      How many apple stories were published after WWDC? Did you complain about those too?

      Point being, there are plenty of people interested in this game at the moment, so it’s no surprise tech sites are all over it. Perhaps you ought to stop reading such sites and go outside? 😉

    • If you aren’t interested in the game, then why click on the review and take the time to comment on it? Ignoring Pokemon Go related content seems like the more mature course of action.

      And just so we’re clear, this is actually my 12th story about Pokemon Go in a little under a week 🙂

    • Unorthodox

      I only scrolled down to leave a comment, because I too am tired of this nonsense flooding my Feedly.
      For starters, my 5 year olds don’t watch that series. They watched a couple of episodes and said “Nah, eff it”.
      The whole concept of the show that some guy collects some weird-a*s anime creatures is pointless to me. I do believe the whole show was only created to promote card trading and therefore to bring high revenues on a product that cost 1 cent a dozen to produce.

      Second, this game is so childish to me that I turns me inside out when I hear adults play it. I myself played Ingress for about a year (team green TO forever), and this is like Ingress for toddlers.

    • 5 is too young for Pokemon. You have to wait until your kids are at least in their mid 20s.

    • Maestro Karajan

      In your 20’s Patrick? lol! Surely there are more productive things to do in life at that age than play Pokemon. Seriously. You need to get out more along with your generation with your faces glued to your phones/tablets. ????????

    • Pokemon Go can only be played outside! Also, writing about tech and mobile apps is my job here at MobileSyrup.

      Don’t be angry just because you don’t understand technology. Maybe you could ask someone from my generation to teach you about tech 🙂

    • Keep up the good work. The more Pokemon Go the better. The only thing that would be better than Pokemon Go news in DBZ Go. I would skip work for that.

    • Unorthodox

      You just made my day, Patrick 🙂

    • Captain Henry Morgan

      No matter how old you are, we will always be a child at heart. I noticed people criticized Pokemon simply its not their stuff but no need to bash the game. Just ignore the post and move on.

      While Pokemon Go is not for me, I don’t mind people playing them on the street. Just as long as they’re socially responsible, I am cool with that!

    • This is a great attitude. I think even if you don’t like the franchise, acknowledging what a cultural phenomenon the game has become is undeniable.

    • DexStarMoarGun

      Typical ENL way of thinking. One track, tunnel visioned, “my way of thinking is the only and best way”.

      Doesnt suprise me you were green in ingress.

    • Unorthodox

      You’re reading too much into it. I couldn’t care less for the evangelists like you, insanely preaching fictional ideas of a fictional reality. I just like the green color over blue.

    • BradenFraser

      You may laugh that people who were once 10 are now 30, but you will stop laughing soon, the world is always inherited by the younger generations, you scorn may soon turn to fear. The failed economic promises that are impacted the young workers are going to spread. Most millenails are resigned to their fate, but this economic downship will spread across society. You may laugh now at the eternal children playing their little games, but you will soon see that there is a serious societal effect of one supergeneration beggaring the rest of society. In the United States baby boomers have 1/4 of the population but 3/4 of all material assets. Gen-X has clawed a last grip of western prosperity; but that has not lasted for most. Society has not grown up because there is no where to grow to. The promises have rang empty after economic downturn.

    • Maestro Karajan

      Thats a lot of bafflegab but the thing is that for me at least I didn’t grow up in the Pokemon generation and never spent my childhood in front of a computer, *diot box or a smartphone/tablet as those didn’t exist. I had a computer and I played a Sega back in my day but I much preferred to be outdoors on the water, riding a bike etc. than being indoors. It just strikes me as a simpler time where even talking to people was easier. Nowadays you have people gaming up Pokemon, Facebooking their faces off and generally burying their persons in technology and ignoring the world and people around them. It’s sad but whatever…Maybe its offside for this topic but as if we need more tech distractions with things like Pokemon Go.

    • rick

      the “youngsters’ are always criticized for what they’re doing. its pretty simple – they want to disassociate themselves from their parents and elders, so they will do anything the the older generation isn’t. Then because older generations have a hard time adapting and understanding anything new, they will criticize the youngsters. The pattern has always been there whether it was comics, the beatles/rock music, music videos, tattoos, piercings, spiked hair, whatever. Kids want to differentiate themselves.

      this is good. Its what keeps things evolving. Without it we’d stagnate and be dead long ago.

    • TonyC

      Hopefully that pension help doesn’t disappear in the next 15 years so that this old IT curmudgeon can enjoy it. For the record my kids (12 & 10) are loving the game, and for them it’s just another reason for them to be outside.

    • rick

      wow – aren’t you lame and spiteful

    • Frustrated beyond belief

      Seriously, if you don’t like it why on earth did you take the time to even read about it? I’m not a fan but my kids are so I am grateful for this guy taking his time to explain it all to parents such as myself so I can keep up to date on the best pokemon things to buy them. When asked by my granddaughter if I’d buy it, I wanted to learn about it so I could be part of that world with her. Stupid game, perhaps, but I for one love the idea of getting involved with what they want to do, not push them into what I think is right for them. Push them, they tend to rebel after a while, get involved with them, they tend teach you about their world and are more likely to be open and honest with you.

    • David Rawlins

      I don’t think you can argue the popularity of the game. (It’s pretty well all over the place) One might not be interested in Apple products but you shouldn’t get worked up over all the articles immediately after an Apple announcement conference. The same applies here. Just because you’re not interested doesn’t mean others are not. (For the record, I don’t play but I can understand the unique appeal)

      As for critiquing people over their interests, (PC Games, phone games, etc) the same can easily be reversed on yourself. Like fantasy football? Watch TV? Enjoy movies? Useless diversions all of them! You could argue the benefits of them but at their heart all hobbies are so much time wasted depending on who you talk to.

      Enjoy what you enjoy and don’t stress about what others enjoy. Cheers!

  • Not for you

    It’s fascinating how much of a phenomenon this game has become. Lots of anecdotes about strangers bonding (however temporarily) over pokemon, and discovering new things about their neighborhoods. All for what is fundamentally a fancier version of Ingress. I might have to give this a shot.

    • It’s actually a more limited version of ingress. I really do think this is a watershed moment for AR though. For many, this is going to be the first time they experience augmented reality. It’s the perfect concoction of a nostalgic franchise that means a lot to a broad group of people and cool tech.

  • I just got the game for the iphone with the workaround and it is amazing. I don’t know how anyone gets any work done with this game, it’s amazing. The 10 year old just came out in me too and I am remembering the good old red and blue days

  • Theo

    How are we in Canada to update our game versions on the Android platform? Is there a (safe) apk repository that has updated versions as they come available?

    • collinpage

      apkmirror

    • APK mirror is about as safe as you can get (that’s our source in our Android Pokemon Go guide).

  • philnolan3d

    Nintendo didn’t “allow” anything, they have no control over Pokemon. This game was made by Niantic and The Pokemon Company.

    • Nintendo holds a controlling stake in the Pokemon Company as well as Niantic, so they do have a considerable say in both companies’ actions.

    • Likely why we only see official pokemon for Nintendo or with Nintendo’s permission.

    • Pigs Can Fly

      Nintendo didn’t make $70 billion out of thin air.

  • Anthony Roberts

    Of course it is going to be flawed…IT JUST GOT RELEASED!!!! After a few updates and customer feedback it will continue to improve….like did you expect it to be perfect and flawless for the first version of its release???!!! Come on…LOL

    • I didn’t expect a perfect game, but I also don’t think releasing a broken game should be normal in the video game industry. Niantic had a very good idea that Pokemon Go was going to blow up, but obviously didn’t prepare adequately.

  • Lil’ Cwyin’ Bannned-Boi

    Seriously…?!?

