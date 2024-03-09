Telecom news roundup: Freedom Mobile offering discounted mobile plan for some in Southeastern Ontario [Mar. 2-8]

Freedom Mobile is offering a $25/month 100GB plan for a limited time. The offer is only available to residents of select communities, including Brockville, Cornwall, and Gananoque.

More information on the deal, along with a recap of other important telecom news, is outlined below:

Business

Koodo, Fido, and Virgin Plus rolled out $34/50GB plans in an attempt to match an offer from Freedom Mobile.

Bell announced new bill features.

Lucky Mobile has launched 4G plans with calling to the U.S.

Public Mobile debuts $39/60GB 5G Canada-U.S. plan.

SaskTel’s infiNET service is coming to Esterhazy, Macklin, Unity and Wynyard.

Rogers has relaunched its 5G home internet service at $50/month.

Vidéotron raises the price of its international mobile plan weeks after launching it.

Fizz implements price changes on beta plans.

Government

The federal government invests over $2 million to connect residents in the Northwest Territories with high-speed internet and cellular access.

The government also joined its provincial counterpart in B.C. to pledge $37 million for high-speed internet projects.

The federal government made similar connectivity announcements in Alberta and Manitoba.

Deals

Freedom Mobile is offering some residents in Southeastern Ontario access to a $25/100GB plan on its 5G network.

The provider is also offering the iPhone 15 for $0/month for 24 months with the 60GB 5G Canada, U.S., and Mexico plan.

Chatr is offering up to 58GB of bonus data a month for 24 months on some 4G plans.