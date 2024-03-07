Vidéotron hikes the price of its international mobile plan by $5/month

Vidéotron has raised the price of its international mobile plan weeks after launching it.

The plan now costs $75/month. When it launched on February 14th, the plan was priced at $70/month. Vidéotron appeared to make the change on March 6th. Customers can access the plan for $60/month if they combine it with an internet plan.

The change appears to apply to new customers. It’s unclear if customers who purchased the plan before the change will have to pay the additional $5/month.

The plan comes with 25GB of data to be used in Canada and more than 20 countries, including destinations in Europe and North and South America.

In what seems like an attempt to balance the price hike out, the Québecor provider added data on its Canada-France plans.

When Vidéotron rolled out the plans in November, it was offering a 25GB option for $65/month and a 50GB option for $70/month.

Now, the plans include an additional 5GB of data, increasing the data to 30GB and 55GB, respectively, at the same price point.

Both options also include an additional $5/month in savings for customers who bring their own devices. Users can save a further $15/month if they pair a mobile plan with an internet offering.

More information is available on Vidéotron’s website.