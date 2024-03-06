SaskTel’s infiNET coming to Esterhazy, Macklin, Unity and Wynyard, Saskatchewan

SaskTel will soon connect homes in several Saskatchewan communities to its infiNET service.

The service will allow residents of Esterhazy, Macklin, Unity, and Wynyard to access the latest digital tools through “lightning-fast” internet service.

SaskTel powers its infiNET service with its fibre optic broadband network, providing speeds close to 1Gbps.

“As Saskatchewan’s homegrown communications leader, we’re committed to being the best at connecting our customers to their world,” Charlene Gavel, SaskTel’s president, said in a statement. “Once we’ve completed this latest expansion, our fibre network, which is already by far the largest network of its kind in Saskatchewan, will reach households in more than 50 communities across the province.”

The expansion is part of the company’s $200 million Rural Fibre Initiative, a multi-phase project connecting 130 rural communities with infiNET service.

The Crown corporation originally announced the initiative in 2020, growing it over the last couple of years. The project has brought SaskTel’s infiNET service to several other communities, including Moosomin and Shaunavon.

Image credit: Town of Unity

Source: SaskTel