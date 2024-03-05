fbpx
Public drops Canada-U.S. from $34/50GB plan, adds $39/60GB Canada-U.S. plan

The $34/50GB plan is still available, but is limited to Canada-wide usage

Jonathan Lamont
Mar 5, 202410:47 AM EST 0 comments

Telus-owned Public Mobile is still offering its $34/mo 50GB 5G plan, but the provider has dropped the plan’s Canada-U.S. feature.

Public added the $34/50GB promo plan at the end of February to match a similar offer from Freedom Mobile (at the time of writing, Freedom still offered the $34/50GB plan with Canada-U.S. usage). Public later listed the promotional plan as ending on March 4th, so it’s no surprise the plan changed this morning.

Dropping Canada-U.S. usage from its $34/mo plan isn’t the only change Public made. It also rolled out a new $39/mo plan with 60GB of 5G data with Canada-U.S. usage. While slightly more expensive than the $34 plan, I’d argue the new plan is still excellent value thanks to the increased data and Canada-U.S. usage. This plan is also marked as a promotion, though it’s not clear how long it will stick around.

Beyond that, there doesn’t appear to be any other significant changes to Public’s plan lineup. It’s still offering promotional Canada-U.S plans, including $40/mo 75GB 5G and $50/100GB 5G. Again, it’s not clear how long these plans will stick around.

You can check out Public’s plans here.

