Chatr is offering up to 58GB of monthly bonus data on some 4G plans

The monthly bonus applies for 24 months

Nida Zafar
Mar 8, 202412:42 PM EST 0 comments

Chatr Mobile is offering bonus data on all of its 4G plans.

The higher the monthly cost, the higher the bonus monthly data, which applies for 24 months.

Here are the offerings:

  • $30/month 500MB plan (with 20.5GB bonus data)
  • $35/month 10GB plan (with 39GB bonus data)
  • $40/month 18GB plan (with 58GB bonus data)
  • $55/month 10GB plan (with 58GB bonus data)
  • $65/month 15GB plan (with 58GB bonus data)
  • $75/month 20GB plan (with 58GB bonus data)

It’s unclear how long the bonus data offer lasts. Chatr’s 4G network offers speeds up to 150Mbps.

The 10GB, 15GB, and 20GB offerings come with Canada/U.S. talk, allowing users to call a Canadian or U.S. phone number from anywhere in Canada.

Chatr’s 3G plans on March 8, 2024.

All of Chatr’s plans, including its two 3G offerings, include one month’s fee in credit. This offer expires on March 12th.

More information is available on Chatr’s website.

