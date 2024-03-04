Koodo, Fido, Virgin Plus try (and fail) to match Freedom with $34/50GB offers

The Big Three flanker brands, Koodo, Fido and Virgin Plus, have all rolled out $34/50GB plans to match offers from Freedom Mobile and Public Mobile.

Except, their offers don’t match up particularly well and I can’t think of a single good reason to go with one of these providers over Freedom or Public. The plans from Koodo, Fido and Virgin don’t have 5G and don’t have Canada-U.S. usage, making them a worse value by comparison.

You can pretty much stop reading here and head to either Public or Freedom to get the better plan (though today is apparently the last day to get Public’s $34/50GB offer). But for the sake of posterity, I’ll detail the changes with Koodo, Fido and Virgin’s plans below.

Koodo

Telus-owned Koodo replaced its $39/mo 30GB 4G plan with the $34/50GB plan over the weekend. Nothing else with Kood has really changed and, humorously, the provider still lists its $40/mo 10GB 4G plan (which you absolutely should not waste your money on when $34/50GB plans exist). Also funny: Koodo lists the $34/50GB plan as ending on January 3rd, 2024.

Koodo’s $34/50GB plan is only available for bring-your-own-phone (BYOP) customers and includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and messaging. Customers can also pick one free perk from the following options: premium voicemail, unlimited international SMS sent from Canada, rollover data, or unlimited long-distance pack.

Check it out here. Or don’t, since it’s not really worth your money.

Fido

Like Koodo, Rogers-flanker Fido added a $34/50GB 4G plan to replace existing offers. Except, Fido replaced two plans, not one. Previously, the wireless provider had a $39/30GB plan and a $49/50GB plan. Both of those are gone in favour of the $34/mo offer.

However, it’s worth noting that Fido actually charges $39/mo for the 50GB plan but knocks off $5/mo when customers sign up for automatic payments. So, if you want that $34 price, you must use autopay. And if you don’t want to use autopay, don’t sign up with Fido and save yourself $5/mo.

Fido’s plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting, plus international texting when sent from Canada. Check it out here, though I don’t really recommend it, given the other options out there.

Virgin Plus

Finally, Bell’s Virgin Plus also has a $34/mo 50GB plan with 4G LTE data. Like the others, Virgin’s plan replaces the $39/30GB plan it had before. The $34 plan is limited to new activations and BYOP.

It’s worth noting that Virgin limits the quality of video streamed over data to 480p, so if you’re a big video watcher, Virgin might not be the best choice for you.

And, in this situation, Virgin really isn’t the best choice since you can pay the same $34/mo elsewhere and get 50GB of 5G data instead. But, if you really want, you can find Virgin’s plan here.