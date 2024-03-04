Freedom rolls out $25/100GB 5G Canada-U.S. plan to some Southeastern Ontario residents

Freedom Mobile is offering a $25/month 100GB data plan for residents of select Ontario cities.

The offer is a 50 percent discount on the provider’s $50/100GB 5G Canada-U.S. plan that’s available to all other customers. The discounted price is only available to new activations and includes $5/month in savings that come when signing up for autopay.

The $25/100GB plan is only available for six months. Only residents in Brockville, Cornwall, Gananoque, Belleville, Brighton, Cobourg, Napanee, Odessa, Port Hope, and Trenton can access the offer. According to the fine print, users must provide proof of residence.

Residents need to activate the regular $50/100GB plan and add the promotion to get the discounted price. Freedom will apply $25/month in credits starting on the second bill and will continue to apply as long as customers don’t switch plans or port their numbers to another provider.

The 100GB of included data is on 5G speeds. The plan also comes with unlimited talks and text in Canada and the U.S. Users will need to visit a Freedom location or speak with a customer service agent to access the offer.

Brockville, Cornwall, and Gananoque residents can access more information here.

Residents of all other mentioned cities can follow this link to access the offer.

Source: Freedom Mobile Via: RFD