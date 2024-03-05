Freedom Mobile offering $0 iPhone 15 on Canada, U.S., and Mexico plan

Freedom Mobile is offering an iPhone 15 (128GB) for $0/month for 24 months.

In order to get this offer, customers need to select the TradeUp financing option. This requires customers to either return the phone after two years or pay the TradeUp amount of $409 to keep the device.

Alternatively, customers can finance the phone with MyTab. With this option, customers will pay $17.04/month for 24 months. Rounded up, this figure equals $409, the same amount customers would pay if they choose to keep the device under the TradeUp option.

The iPhone 15’s retail price is listed at $1,129, and Freedom Mobile is offering $720 in savings.

Both options require customers to get the 60GB 5G Canada, U.S., and Mexico plan for $60/month. This price point includes a $5/month discount through autopay, as well as an additional promotional credit of $5/month for 24 months. If customers don’t opt for autopay, the plan will cost $65/month.

Rogers

Rogers also has an offer on the iPhone 15 (128GB) that combines the two types of financial options Freedom is offering. While the Toronto-based service provider’s options cost more than Freedom Mobile, Freedom doesn’t always offer the fastest 5G speeds.

At Rogers, customers can get the iPhone 15 for $10/month with one of their two “Infinite plans.”

The cheaper Infinite plan is $90/month and has 100GB of 5G/5G+ data. The other option costs $105/month and comes with 150GB of 5G/5G+ data. This option offers coverage in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and, for a limited time, destinations in the Caribbean.

Both price points include a $5/month discount for automatic payments.

Customers must return the device in 24 months or pay the remaining cost to buy the device under their UpFront Edge program. Rogers’ website doesn’t specify what the remaining amount would be.

Rogers also has financing options without UpFront Edge and with their $65/month (with autopay) 75GB option.

Telus and Bell

Both Telus and Bell are also offering deals on the iPhone 15. Like Rogers, both of the national providers combine two financing options that see customers pay a monthly cost as well as return the device in 24 months (or pay the difference).

Telus is offering the device for $22.96/month for 24 months with $0 upfront.

Bell’s option is $0 down and $20/month for 24 months.