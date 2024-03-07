Federal government pledges millions to help farmers take on clean tech 

The Government of Canada is funding 162 projects across the country that will help farmers adopt clean technologies.

The government is funding the $97 million commitment through the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program. The project provides money to help farmers and agri-businesses take on clean technologies and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

One of the funding recipients is Folly River Farms Limited in Debert, Nova Scotia. The 74-year-old dairy farm has been allocated nearly $50,000 to add a solar energy system to its facility.

“Canadian farmers fully understand the need to take care of the environment and they are constantly innovating to find new solutions to reduce their emissions,” Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, said in a statement. “Our investment in the Agricultural Clean Technology Program will help keep our farmers and ranchers on the cutting edge, so they can make their operations more resilient today and for generations to come.”

Of the 162 projects that received funding, 14 focus on researching and developing clean technologies in the agricultural sector.

A full list of projects is available on the government’s website.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada