Rivian’s R3 is the coolest-looking EV since Hyundai’s Ioniq 5

I’m a sucker for retro-inspired EVs like Hyundai’s Ioniq 5, and Rivian’s upcoming R3 is one of the coolest-looking vehicles out there.

Along with its R2 SUV, Rivian also revealed a smaller, cheaper version of the car, the R3 and the more rugged-looking R3X (seen above). Both vehicles are built on the same platform as the R2 but feature a wheelbase that’s roughly 5-inches shorter.

The car features a design similar to Rivian’s other vehicles but with a short rear overhang. There are other interesting design features, too, including a striking full-width taillight and rear glass that opens independently of the trunk, allowing the vehicle to more easily hold longer items.

The Rivian R3 and R3X’s blocky throwback design has been compared to several iconic vehicles, including the Lada Niva, the Golf Country Syncro, the Lancia Delta and more.

The Rivian R3’s expected range is expected to be roughly 482km, with charge times of approximately 10-80 percent in 30 minutes. The EV will also likely be available in rear and dual motor variants.





The upstart EV maker aims to position the R2 as an entry-level vehicle when it enters production at some point in the next few years, likely as a 2027 vehicle.

It’s unclear how much EV will cost, but given the price of the R2, it’s expected to be priced in the $35,000 — $40,000 USD (about $47,346 — $54,110 CAD) range for the R3 and $45,000 — $55,000 USD (roughly $60,873 — $74,401 CAD) for the R3X.

The Rivian R2, on the other hand, is a smaller version of the R1 line with a $50,000 USD ($67,637 CAD) starting price tag and delivery expected in the first half of 2026.

Image credit: Rivian

Via: Car and Driver