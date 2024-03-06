Koodo hiking price of its $29/30GB plan to $35/month

Koodo has informed customers of a price hike.

According to iPhone in Canada, the Telus-owned service provider is hiking the cost of the $29/month 30GB plan it introduced during the 2023 holiday season.

Customers will pay an additional $6/month, bringing the total cost of the plan to $35/month. Koodo informed customers of the hike in their recent bills. The price change will go into effect in April.

Koodo is allowing customers to cancel their plan within 30 days of the effective date if they don’t agree with the price hike, iPhone in Canada notes.

Those who decide to go this route can likely access better options than a $35/30GB plan. This includes $34/50GB offerings from various providers, though it’s worth noting Koodo’s version of the $34/50GB plan is “not available on rate plan change for existing customers,” so customers will need to look elsewhere. Fido and Virgin Plus have also rolled out similar offers to match Freedom Mobile’s $34/50GB 5G Canada-U.S. plan.

The move confirms Telus’ addition to the list of national brands implementing price hikes. MobileSyrup previously reported price hikes from Rogers and Bell.

The changes led to a strong backlash from politicians, who most recently summoned the CEOs of the three companies to answer questions about rising telecom prices.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Koodo for more information and will provide an update when available.

Via: iPhone in Canada