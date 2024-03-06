Stellantis will build electric Dodge Charger in Windsor, Ontario

Automobile corporation Stellantis will build the 2024 Dodge Charger at its assembly plant in Windsor, Ontario.

“The next generation of Dodge muscle has arrived,” Tim Kuniskis, the brand CEO of Dodge, said in a statement.

Stellantis creates automobiles under 14 brands, including Dodge, Chrysler, and Fiat.

Production of two-door coupe versions of the Daytona Scat Pack and R/T models will begin in mid-2024, while production of four-door versions will begin in 2025. The company will also start producing gas-powered vehicles that year.

Back in November, Stellantis said the plant would install electric battery capability, according to reporting from The Canadian Press.

The move is part of a collective agreement with Unifor, and Stellantis estimated its investment in the Windsor plant to be $1.89 billion.

The Windsor plant currently creates hybrid and gas-powered vehicles. The corporation notes its EVs will help reduce its global carbon footprint to reach net carbon zero by 2038.

Image credit: Stellantis

Source: Stellantis Via: The Canadian Press