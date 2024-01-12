fbpx
This week’s top tech news: Carrier woes and CES galore [Antenna]

From carrier price hikes to Rabbit's AI-powered R1 and the first game in the Prince of Persia series in years, a lot happened in the world of tech this week

Karandeep Oberoi
Jan 12, 20243:06 PM EST 0 comments

Welcome back to Antenna, your weekly dose of tech news and insights. In this edition, we’ll cover some of the hottest topics from the past week, including how Canadian wireless customers are feeling the pinch of rising prices and confusing advice from the government, alongside how AI stole the show at CES 2024.

 

This week was a chaotic one thanks to CES and Canadian carriers. Here's what you need to know:

- Wireless prices are going up: Thanks to incoming carrier price hikes and the end of Boxing Week deals, we're seeing higher prices for wireless plans. The feds are investigating, but they're also sending mixed messages by telling Canadians to just switch plans.

🤖 - CES was all about AI: AI was the big focus of many new products demoed at CES, such as Rabbit's R1 device, which offers AI that can use your apps for you.

🕹️ - Canada's video game industry is huge -- why doesn't it get celebrated more often?

🦓 - The Toronto Zoo got hacked (don't worry, the animals are fine).
 
 
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is Ubisoft’s best game in years
The Lost Crown is easily Ubisoft’s best game of the past several years and a fantastic start for 2024.

Read more
 
 
Boxing Week carrier deals are going away, more expensive plans are replacing them
After a chaotic week of last-minute price matching, several Canadian carriers killed their Boxing Week deals, including the Big Three and Fido, Koodo and Virgin PlusRead more
 
Canadians could deal with mobile price hikes by switching plans, ISED says
Ottawa presented mixed messaging in response to the increasing cost of mobile plans, suggesting that people could just switch to save money while also acknowledging prices are still too high. Read more
 
 
 
 
 
Highlights from CES 2024
 
Rabbit wants its R1 AI gadget to do the hard work of using your apps
Rabbit's 'Large Action Model' is an intriguing concept, if it works.
Read more
Hands-on with TCL’s Nxtpaper 3.0 phones and tablets at CES 2024
It's not e-ink, but it feels like it.
Read more
Sony, Honda control concept EV with PS5 controller during CES demo
The concept vehicle is expected to arrive in 2026.
Read more
 
 
The Canadian video game industry deserves more recognition
We're the third-largest producer of games in the world -- why isn't that celebrated more often?
 
 
 
Starlink hikes price of hardware, brings kit to Costco locations in B.C.
Starlink hardware now costs $599, up from $499 but still down from the original $759 price.
Toronto Zoo hit by cyberattack, animals are safe
According to an official statement shared by the zoo, it’s currently investigating if the attack had any impact on its guest, member and donor records.
An iPhone fell 16,000ft from a plane and survived
Maybe Apple's smartphone is more durable than some might realize.
 
 
 
 
