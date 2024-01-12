This Canadian app helps users find the cheapest groceries at their neighbourhood stores

A new app hopes to help Canadians cut costs at the grocery store.

Many Penny compares the cost of everyday items between several different grocery stores, including Metro, NoFrills, Costco, and Walmart. The platform is available to use in areas throughout Canada, including in Ottawa, Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area.

Users can see the prices of items at their closest stores when they add their address to their account. When searching for an item, the platform shows the price offerings from various brands. When you click on the item, it will show you the store closest to you selling it for the lowest price.

Many Penny shared a chart on Reddit earlier this week showing the cost of 20 everyday items, including fruit, butter, and coffee, at various stores in the GTA. Those items added up to $141 at Loblaws, $110 at Metro, and $119 at Metro.

Users can pick two options when signing up for an account. The first is $0/month and comes with basic functions like searching for products through barcodes. The second option is $3.99/month and comes with additional features, such as accessing historical price trends.

The Vancouver-based company said it doesn’t get paid to show users specific results. “We chose to stay independent of grocery chains, and unlike others, we’re not getting paid through affiliate links.”

More information is available on the company’s website. Many Penny is available in the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Via: blogTO