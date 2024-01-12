Apple’s Vision Pro will reportedly sell out at launch

Since its reveal several months ago, I’ve often argued Apple’s Vision Pro augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) headset is a means to an end and that the Cupertino-based tech giant doesn’t really want many consumers to purchase it.

I might be onto something if often-reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s latest report is accurate. According to Kuo, Apple plans to only produce between 60,000 and 80,000 Vision Pro units for the headset’s February 2nd launch, stating that the device will “sell out soon after release.”

Apple will produce 60,000 to 80,000 units of Vision Pro for the February 2 release. Since the shipment is not large, I believe that Vision Pro will sell out soon after the release. Although Apple has not clearly defined the product positioning and key applications of Vision… https://t.co/miktcS0aSK — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 11, 2024

In 2024, Apple is expected to produce just 400,000 Vision Pros due to how complex the headset’s manufacturing process is. The device will be released in the U.S. first, but it will reach other regions (including Canada) by the end of 2024.

Similar to the early days of Oculus, those who buy the Vision Pro now are essentially beta testers for future, more refined versions of the pricey experimental device. In fact, Apple likely doesn’t want the final version of its AR ambitions to be tied to a bulky headset and, instead, is working towards releasing a sleeker device that resembles more normal-looking glasses.

But to get to that place, it needs an app ecosystem, which requires widespread developer support and a consumer product. This is where the pricey $3,499 USD (about $4,685 CAD) Vision Pro comes in.

Source: @mingchikuo Via: MacRumors