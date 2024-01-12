fbpx
News

Apple’s Vision Pro will reportedly sell out at launch

This report says Apple plans to produce between 60,000 and 80,000 headsets at launch

Patrick O'Rourke
Jan 12, 20243:54 PM EST 0 comments

Since its reveal several months ago, I’ve often argued Apple’s Vision Pro augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) headset is a means to an end and that the Cupertino-based tech giant doesn’t really want many consumers to purchase it.

I might be onto something if often-reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s latest report is accurate. According to Kuo, Apple plans to only produce between 60,000 and 80,000 Vision Pro units for the headset’s February 2nd launch, stating that the device will “sell out soon after release.”

In 2024, Apple is expected to produce just 400,000 Vision Pros due to how complex the headset’s manufacturing process is. The device will be released in the U.S. first, but it will reach other regions (including Canada) by the end of 2024.

Similar to the early days of Oculus, those who buy the Vision Pro now are essentially beta testers for future, more refined versions of the pricey experimental device. In fact, Apple likely doesn’t want the final version of its AR ambitions to be tied to a bulky headset and, instead, is working towards releasing a sleeker device that resembles more normal-looking glasses.

But to get to that place, it needs an app ecosystem, which requires widespread developer support and a consumer product. This is where the pricey $3,499 USD (about $4,685 CAD) Vision Pro comes in.

Source: @mingchikuo Via: MacRumors

Related Articles

News

Lock screen widgets could return with Android 15

News

Betavolt’s miniature battery could spell the end of smartphone chargers

News

Leaked marketing slides reveal key information about the S24 series

News

This week’s top tech news: Carrier woes and CES galore [Antenna]

Comments