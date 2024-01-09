Telus, Bell, Rogers end Boxing Week deals and roll out minor plan changes

The Big Three have wrapped up their Boxing Week offers, at least in name. In some cases, there aren’t any significant changes to available plans — the Boxing Week wrapper has just been removed. We’ll run through what’s available from Telus, Bell, and Rogers below.

Telus

Telus has the following plans now available:

$90/mo 75GB 5G+ (speeds up to 2Gbps) with unlimited talk and international text.

$100/mo 100GB 5G+ (speeds up to 2Gbps) with Canada/U.S. use.

$105/mo 100GB 5G+ (speeds up to 2Gbps) with Canada/U.S./Mexico use.

$65/mo 25GB 5G (speeds up to 250Mbps) with unlimited Canada-wide talk and text (BYOP only).

$80/mo 50GB 5G (speeds up to 250Mbps) with unlimited Canada-wide talk and text (BYOP only).

These changes aren’t particularly significant, but across the board, we’re seeing higher monthly prices with less data offered compared to Boxing Week. It’s worth noting Telus now has more plans than during Boxing Week, which saw the carrier focus on two plans: $85/120GB 5G+ and $100/150GB 5G+ Canada/U.S./Mexico. Telus also had an ‘Essential’ plan that cost $60 for 60GB of 5G data.

Humorously, a glitch on the Telus website briefly saw the Canada/U.S./Mexico plan listed at $80,105 per month.

Post by @jmmlamont View on Threads

You can check out Telus’ plans here.

Bell

Bell’s plans haven’t changed despite removing the Boxing Week terminology from its website. Here’s what’s going on:

$50/mo 70GB 5G (250Mbps speed, BYOP-only), unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting.

$55/mo 70GB (250Mbps speed), unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting.

$55/mo 70GB (250Mbps speed), unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting. $85/mo 120GB 5G+ (fastest available speed), unlimited Canada-wide calling and international texting. Can get $10/mo discount for 24 months with new activation or device upgrade.

$100/mo 150GB 5G+ (fastest available speed), Canada/U.S./Mexico use. Can get $10/mo discount for 24 months with new activation or device upgrade. Get 24 months of free Crave Basic with Ads.



It’s important to note that Bell caps the quality of video streamed over its network on all plans. The Canada/U.S./Mexico plan limits video quality to 1080p, while all other plans limit it to 480p. Customers can pay an additional $5/mo to boost quality to 1080p.

Additionally, Bell continues to offer fairly steep discounts on its $85 and $100 plans for customers who bundle with home services. Bundling means you can save $30/mo on both of these plans.

Again, Bell’s plans remain virtually unchanged from what they were during Boxing Week, though it remains unclear how long these plans will remain available.

Check out Bell’s plans here.

Rogers

Like Bell, Rogers has so far not made significant changes to its rate plans post-Boxing Week. The prices below all include an automatic payment discount.

$50/50GB 5G+ (250Mbps speeds, includes $15/mo discount), unlimited Canada-wide talk and text.

$55/mo 70GB 5G+ (250Mbps speeds), unlimited Canada-wide talk and text.

$85/mo 120GB 5G+ (1Gbps speeds), unlimited Canada-wide talk and international text. Eligible for $10/mo discount for 24 months. Eligible for $30/mo discount when bundled with home service.

$105/mo 150GB 5G+ (1Gbps speeds), Canada/U.S./Mexico usage. Eligible for $10/mo discount for 24 months. Eligible for $30/mo discount when bundled with home service.



Again, Rogers’ plans are basically the same as the Boxing Week offers the company had. It’s possible we could see these plans change in the future since almost all of them are listed as offering extra data beyond what they typically have (i.e. the $50/50GB plan is supposed to be $65/25GB.

Check out the Rogers plans here.