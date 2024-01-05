Ontario asks Xplore and SpaceX for proposals to become satellite internet service providers

The Ontario government is asking Xplore and SpaceX to deliver proposals on how they would bring satellite internet service to thousands of residents.

According to a request for proposals (RFP) the Ontario government issued this week, the companies were the only two that met the requirements to bid on the process.

The program will deliver satellite internet service to roughly 43,000 homes and businesses in rural areas where fibre optic or fixed services aren’t available. It will provide residents and businesses with download speeds up to 50Mbps and upload speeds up to 10Mbps.

The project is part of the Accelerated High-Speed Internet Program, a $4 billion program committed to brining high-speed internet access to underserverd Ontario communities by the end of 2025.

Infrastructure Ontario will evaluate the submissions and announce a successful bidder in the summer.

