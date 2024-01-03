Rogers another step closer to offering satellite-to-phone coverage following SpaceX launch

SpaceX has launched Starlink satellites that will allow Rogers to offer Direct to Cell service.

The service allows users to access mobile connectivity pretty much anywhere in the world. According to Starlink’s website, this includes “lands, lakes, or coastal waters.”

Today @SpaceX successfully launched its first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities into space, which will provide wireless connectivity to the most remotes parts of our country. We are proud to partner with SpaceX to bring satellite-to-phone coverage nationwide. pic.twitter.com/xSdbpc5OdF — Rogers News (@AboutRogers) January 3, 2024

Rogers announced its partnership with the company in April 2023, noting it will start rolling out satellite-to-phone coverage in 2024.

In a January 3rd post on X, Rogers celebrated the launch, stating it’s “proud to partner with SpaceX to bring satellite-to-phone coverage nationwide.” However, the post didn’t indicate when Rogers will start offering the service.

Falcon 9 launches 21 @Starlink satellites to orbit from California, including six with Direct to Cell capabilities → https://t.co/FgiJ7LOYdK pic.twitter.com/IKBkTSB63C — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 3, 2024

According to SpaceX’s post on the platform, Rogers is the only Canadian telecom provider to use the service. Other international providers include T-Mobile, Optus, and Entel.

The news follows Rogers’ successful completion of a satellite-to-mobile phone test call with Lynk’s low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites late last year.