News

This week’s top tech news: Carrier price hikes and Xbox toasters

Jonathan Lamont
Jan 5, 20243:27 PM EST 0 comments

Antenna is back after a short holiday break, and there’s a ton of hot news to kick off 2024. This week’s issue includes incoming telecom price hikes, the upcoming S24 reveal, top Canadian games to look for this year and more.

 

Hi and welcome back. We hope you enjoyed your holidays!

It's been a busy start to the New Year, so lets get right into the top news this week:

- Rogers and Bell are slapping wireless customers with price hikes, just in time for the end of Boxing Week deals. Is your bill going up?

- Samsung is gearing up to reveal the Galaxy S24 series on January 17th. The phones will have a big focus on AI.

🕵️ - Google settled a lawsuit over tracking in Chrome's Incognito Mode.

- There's an Xbox Series S toaster. Need I say more?
 
 
Canadian carriers kickstart the year with price hikes
So far, Rogers and its flanker brand Fido, as well as Bell, have announced incoming price hikes ranging from $6 to $9 per month for wireless customers. MobileSyrup is watching for additional hikes from other providers.

Read more
 
 
Carrier Boxing Week deals are ending now or very soon
Time is running out to get a deal on a wireless plan. Several carriers already ended Boxing Week deals, and more are set to end their offers on January 8th.
 
Making sense of Canadian carriers’ data speed caps and throttling
Over the last few years, many Canadian carriers added data speed caps and throttling. Here's a breakdown of it all and how to get faster data.
 
 
Here are 10 Canadian games to look out for in 2024
Featuring everything from new entries in the Star Wars and Dead by Daylight universes to the latest titles the creators behind Celeste and Spiritfarer.
 
 
 
Rogers another step closer to offering satellite-to-phone coverage following SpaceX launch
Just like your phone bill, Rogers is heading to orbit.
Samsung confirms Galaxy S24 reveal event for January 17
The Galaxy S24 line will heavily focus on AI, as revealed by several leaks ahead of the announcement.
Google to settle $5 billion Incognito mode tracking lawsuit
Incognito Mode isn't as private as it seems to be.
 
 
 
 
Streaming this month
 
New on Netflix Canada: January 2024
Highlights for the month include Lift, The Brothers Sun, Delicious in Dungeon, and Good Grief, starring Canadian Dan Levy.
Read more
New on Prime Video Canada: January 2024
Highlights include Role Play, Hazbin Hotel, Expats, and more.
Read more
New on Disney+ Canada: January 2024
Marvel's Echo stars Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin.
Read more
 
 
 
 
 
This keyboard accessory turns your iPhone into an old school BlackBerry
Turn back the clock with this retro accessory.
Check it out
 
There’s now an Xbox Series S toaster
Xbox toast is part of a balanced breakfast.
Check it out
 
 
 
Comments