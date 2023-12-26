Koodo is offering $20/month in savings for mobility customers bundling an internet plan

Koodo is offering customers bundled home internet plans starting at $45/month.

The pricing includes $20 in monthly savings for customers bundling mobile and internet services.

The discount, an increase from the typical $5/month savings for bundled services, will apply directly to customers’ Koodo internet bills.

Customers can use the discount on all three of Koodo’s home internet plan offerings. According to the fine print, the offer is available from December 26th, 2023 and January 2nd, 2024.

Koodo’s website doesn’t detail a specific end date for the discount. “A $20/month discount will be applied to the Koodo internet bill for as long as the eligibility requirements are met,” the fineprint states.

More information is available on Koodo’s website. Koodo’s other Boxing Week deals are available here.

MobileSyrup’s round-up of the best carrier Boxing Week deals can be found here. You can also find all of our Boxing Week carrier coverage here.