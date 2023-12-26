New on Crave: January 2024

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in Canada in January.

Highlights for the month include RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 16, House of Kardashian, Hightown Season 3 and more.

January 1st

The Hangover

House of Kardashian: Episodes 1-3

January 2nd

The Hateful Eight

January 3rd

The Emperor: Season 2, Episode 1

The Traitors UK: Season 2, Episode 1

January 5th

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 16 @9:30 pm ET

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Ella Enchanted

Angry Neighbors

Joy Ride

Decision To Leave

Parasite

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation — Starz

Just Go With It — Starz

Daddy Day Care — Starz

Anthropocene: The Human Epoch — Starz

Beeba Boys — Starz

Bollywood/Hollywood — Starz

Breakfast with Scot — Starz

January 6th

Pat the Dog – Specials

Alvin!! And the Chipmunks: Season 4

January 8th

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project @9pm ET

January 12th

The Karate Kid II

The Karate Kid III

The Karate Kid (2010)

Booksmart — Starz

Cobweb — Starz

Vigil: Season 2, Episode 1 — Starz

Total Recall (2012) — Starz

Water Horse — Starz

The Karate Kid (1984) — Starz

Double Happiness — Starz

Earth — Starz

Empire of Dirt — Starz

Fire — Starz

January 13th

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

January 14th

True Detective: Night Country, Episode 1 @9pm ET

January 18th

Death of a Ladies’ Man

Viaplay’s A Man Called Ove

Viaplay’s A Somewhat Gentle Man

Viaplay’s As It Is In Heaven

Viaplay’s Wildland

Viaplay’s The Marco Effect

Viaplay’s Call Girl

Viaplay’s Beyond

Viaplay’s This Life

Viaplay’s Those Left Behind

January 19th

North of Normal

Polaris

The Equalizer 3

So Much Tenderness

Late Bloomer: Episodes 1-2

F2 Forensic Factor: Seasons 1-7

Real Time With Baher: Season 22, Episode 1

Queen & Slim — Starz

Corner Office — Starz

Saw II — Starz

Saw III — Starz

Ghost Rider (2007) — Starz

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance — Starz

Funny Girl — Starz

Giant Little Ones — Starz

How She Move — Starz

The Equalizer 2 — Starz

Midnight’s Children — Starz

January 20th

Real Time With Bill Maher: Season 22, Episode 1

Pat the Dog: Season 1, Episodes 1-39

Inspector Gadget: Season 2

January 22nd

Attila

January 26th

299 Queen Street West

Confidential Informant

The Conjuring

Transplant: Season 4

Easy A — Starz

Transamerica — Starz

Ali — Starz

Peppa Pig: Festival of Fun — Starz

The Star — Starz

The Other Half — Starz

Water — Starz

January 27th

Alvin! and the Chipmunks: Season 5

A Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV and more.