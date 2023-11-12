Telecom news roundup: service providers react to the CRTC’s interim internet decision [Nov. 4-10]

Under its review of wholesale internet rates, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has made a decision it hopes will help increase internet competition in Ontario and Québec.

More details on the decision, along with a roundup of other telecom news from this week, are outlined below.

Business

The CRTC has ordered Bell and Telus to allow competitors in Ontario and Québec wholesale access to their fibre networks.

The decision led Bell to announce it was cutting more than $1 billion from its 2024 and 2025 capital expenditure plans. At the time of writing, Telus has yet to make a formal statement.

Rogers, which isn’t impacted by the CRTC’s order, has looked positively at the decision.

TekSavvy, the largest independent telecom company in Canada, joined a chorus of other organizations calling out problems with the CRTC’s decision.

Distributel will stop offering its wholesale broadband services before the year ends. Bell took over the company last year.

Rogers is acquiring Toronto-based internet service provider (ISP) Comwave.

Flankers Koodo, Virgin Plus, and Fido are offering a $39/20GB 4G plan once again.

Rogers has launched a $25/3GB 5G plan for low-income Canadians.

Fizz Mobile has introduced a $40/40GB plan option.

Telus adds Mexico to its Canada/U.S. plan.

A recent report from Opensignal found a lack of mid-band spectrum is causing Canada’s 5G speeds to struggle.

Telus has launched an online tool to help customers with eSIMs.

Rogers says its decision to limit board information shared with two of the Rogers sisters is “justifiable.”

Deals

Koodo is texting some customers with a $15/100GB data offer.

The flanker is also offering some an option to sign on to a 100GB or 120GB Canada/U.S. plan.

Rogers is offering a $10/month discount for 24 months on several of its 5G plans.