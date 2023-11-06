Koodo, Virgin, Fido bring back $39/20GB 4G plan

Big Three flanker brands Koodo, Virgin Plus and Fido have brought back their $39/20GB plans.

Telus-owned Koodo brought the plan back on Saturday, but it’s not clear when Bell’s Virgin and Rogers’ Fido added their versions of the plan. Koodo is also the only one to mark the plan as “limited time only.” It’s not clear how long the offer will stick around.

Koodo’s $39/mo plan includes 20GB of 4G data with download speeds of up to 100Mbps. Customers can also pick one free perk to go with the plan, though it appears options are limited to premium voicemail or unlimited international SMS. Additionally, the plan includes unlimited Canada-wide minutes and messaging.

Virgin’s $39/mo plan includes 4G LTE data with speeds of up to 150Mbps. However, Virgin limits video streamed over its network to 480p quality with the plan. It also includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting and unlimited international texting from Canada.

Finally, Fido’s $39/mo plan actually costs $44/mo, but customers who sign up for automatic payments get the $39 price thanks to Fido’s automatic payments discount. The plan includes 20GB of 4G LTE data with speeds of up to 150Mbps. The plan also includes unlimited Canada-wide talk and text and international text sent from Canada.

