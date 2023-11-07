Koodo reportedly texting offers of up to 100GB of extra data for $15

Telus-owned Koodo is texting customers with bonus data offers once again.

Several users on Red Flag Deals (RFD) report receiving messages from Koodo related to the provider’s ‘Data Days.’ User ‘Ryu69’ shared they received a text with the following details:

“Data Days is back for a very limited time! Until tomorrow at 11:59pm, you can get HUGE monthly bonus data added to your plan for our lowest price ever:

“50GB of additional monthly data for $10 per month, reply FLASH50

“100GB of additional monthly data for $15 per month, reply FLASH100

“Add-on will drop on plan change.”

However, other RFD users received different offers in their messages. ‘crunchiespg’ got a message offering 1GB for $1 with code ‘addone,’ 10GB for $2 with code ‘addten’ or 18GB for $3 with code ‘add18.’

Further, RFD users who received one of the texts report not being able to redeem the codes from the other text. For example, those who received the 50GB and 100GB offers can’t use the codes for the 1GB, 10GB, and 18GB offers and vice versa.

It’s also worth noting that some of the RFD users report activating one of these data offers might cause any free data offers already on your account to drop off, but that this can be avoided by calling in and speaking to an agent.

Anyway, it seems like the offers are pretty ‘your mileage may vary.’ If you get a text from Koodo offering extra data and you need more, take advantage of it.

Source: RFD