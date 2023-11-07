Rogers is currently offering discounts on most of its 5G plans

Rogers has dropped the price of its 5G plans for both ‘Home Internet’ customers and ‘Mobile Only’ customers.

For Home Internet customers, the price of the ‘5G Infinite Essential plan has dropped from $85 per month to $55 per month. The plan offers 120GB data at speeds up to 1Gbps, with unlimited data at reduced speeds thereafter.

Additionally, the plan also offers unlimited Canada-wide talk and text, unlimited international texting and picture/video messaging from Canada, and spam call detection.

The other plan for Home Internet customers is the ‘5G Infinite Premium’ plan, which now costs $75 per month, down from $105 per month. The plan offers 150GB data at speeds up to 1Gbps, with unlimited data at reduced speeds thereafter. It also offers unlimited international texting and picture/video messaging from Canada and spam call detection.

Both the plans offers are available to new and existing Rogers internet, TV, home phone or home monitoring customers activating a new mobile line or upgrading their device.

Check out both the plans here.

For ‘Mobile Only’ customers, Rogers has discounts available on three 5G plans:

The ‘5G Mobile 60GB’ plan is available for $55 per month, down from $65 per month, for those that bring their own phone. The plan offers 60GB of non-shareable data at speeds up to 250Mbps, with data at reduced speeds thereafter. The plan also offers unlimited Canada-wide talk and text alongside spam call detection.

The ‘5G Infinite Essential’ plan is available for $75 per month, down from $85 per month, and offers 120GB data at up to 1Gbps speeds with unlimited data at reduced speeds thereafter. Similar to the other plans, it also offers unlimited Canada-wide talk and text, unlimited international texting and picture/video messaging from Canada, and spam call detection. (Offer available for new activations and hardware upgrades only.)

Lastly, the ‘5G Infinite Premium’ plan is available for $95 per month, down from $105. It offers 150GB data per month at up to 1Gbps speeds, with unlimited data thereafter at reduced speeds. Unlimited international texting and picture/video messaging from Canada is also available with the plan, alongside spam call detection (the offer is only available for new activations and hardware upgrades).

Check out the three plans here.

Image credit: Rogers