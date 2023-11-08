Rogers says it’s in the right to retain company information from two members of the Rogers family

Rogers says its decision to limit what board information is shared with directors Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers is “justifiable.”

Last month, the two sisters filed a petition to B.C.’s Supreme Court to access documents they believe the company was withholding from them. Some of the documents pertained to Rogers’ $26-billion Shaw takeover. The sisters stated they were subjected to “oppressive” actions and had been left out of some board meetings.

In its response, Rogers said it had concerns about the counsel representing one of the sisters. Walied Soliman is Rogers-Hixon’s lawyer and the chair of Norton Rose Fulbright. The firm also works with Telus, one of Rogers’ main competitors. In its court file, Rogers argues the arrangement could lead to sensitive information making its way to Telus.

The telecom giant also raised concerns about the conduct of the two directors, accusing them of taking part in a “highly public campaign against the board” through media interviews and “tweet messages.”

Their brother, Edward Rogers, is the board’s chair.

In the fall of 2021, the siblings were divided on how the company would be reshaped. Edward Rogers wanted to replace a handful of directors and bring in a new CEO. The two sisters and their mother, Loretta Rogers, who has since passed away, were not in favour of the change. In the end, Edward Rogers succeeded, replacing former CEO Joe Natale with Tony Staffieri.

“Given Rogers Communications’ significant concerns about the petitioners’ conduct, their choice of counsel, and the real risk that commercially sensitive information may leak to its competitors, the board has ‘rational’ and ‘justifiable’ reasons for limiting disclosure at this time,” Rogers’ filing reads.

Via: Bloomberg, The Globe and Mail