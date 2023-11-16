Apple Black Friday promo offers up to $200 gift cards on select purchases

Apple’s Black Friday sale begins next week. Starting on November 24th, in-store customers can get an Apple gift card with upwards of $200 when purchasing select devices.

Exclusive to Apple Stores, the Black Friday promotion offers a gift card to go towards future purchases. The promotion runs across Apple’s catalogue, including many iPhone models, Mac devices, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and more.

The Apple Black Friday sale runs from November 24th through to the 27th. Here’s what you can expect from the promotion.

iPhone (Up to a $105 gift card)

Mac (Up to a $280 gift card)

iPad (Up to a $140 gift card)

Apple Watch (Up to a $70 gift card)

AirPods (Up to a $105 gift card)

Beats (Up to a $70 gift card)

TV & Home (Up to a $50 gift card)

Accessories (Up to a $70 gift card)

It’s important to note that the Black Friday promotion is eligible only at qualifying locations. Customers can take advantage of the promotion while supplies last. More information, including a calendar reminder, can be found on the Apple website.

For every carriers’ Black Friday offers, follow this link. For retailer Black Friday tech deals, follow this link.

Source: Apple