Get up to 30 percent off Casetify products for Black Friday

Global tech accessory brand Casetify, best known for its cases, is launching a massive sale for Black Friday and the holiday season.

Starting Thursday, November 16th, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 30 percent off on all products on Casetify.com and Amazon.

The promotion is as follows:

Buy one item and get 15 percent off

Buy two items and get 25 percent off

Buy three items and get 30 percent off

You can also personalize your products with your name, initials, or photos, or choose from Casetify’s exclusive Co-Lab collections, featuring popular characters and designs from Rick & Morty, Disney Villains, One Piece, Powerpuff Girls, and more. It’s worth noting that the Co-Lab collections will only be 10 percent off.

Casetify offers a wide range of products, from phone cases and screen protectors to laptop and smartwatch cases.

The promotion ends on December 30th. Find the promotions on Casetify.com and Amazon.

For all carrier Black Friday offers, follow this link. For retailer Black Friday offers, follow this link.

