Xbox’s Grounded gets big creator mode in new update

Obsidian is bringing an all-new creator mode to Grounded as part of a larger ‘Make it or Break it’ free game update.

Called Playgrounds, the creator mode will let players design their own backyard challenges in the survival action-adventure game that can be shared with others. Using either the existing Backyard or a brand-new template, you’ll be able to populate this new Playground with hundreds of items, including:

Over 300 world art props

Over 400 items (equippables, resources and consumables)

More than 100 harvestables (acorns, pebblets, berries and more)

All creatures, including bosses

New Buttons, Switches, Pressure Plates and Triggers

Gameplay elements like laser cannons, fans, Super Bounce Pads and Power Ups

Ambiance effects like Time of Day, Music Player and Sound Effect gizmos

In addition to Playgrounds, the Make it or Break it update adds various quality-of-life improvements.

The Make it or Break it update will roll out to all players for free on November 13th.

Grounded is available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. It’s also included in Xbox Game Pass on all of these platforms.

In addition to continuing to support Grounded, Obsidian is working on multiple other projects. This includes Avowed, a new Pillars of Eternity action-RPG set to release next year, and The Outer Worlds 2, which is not yet dated.

Last year, the developer also released the narrative adventure RPG Pentiment, which ended up being one of MobileSyrup‘s favourite games of 2022.

Image credit: Xbox