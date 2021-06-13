Xbox unveils ‘The Outer Worlds 2’ in the best E3 2021 trailer so far

Xbox has revealed The Outer Worlds 2, the sequel to Obsidian Entertainment’s acclaimed 2019 action-RPG.
Interestingly, nothing was shown from the game outside of a vague cinematic trailer. However, the narrator leaned into this, poking fun at the fact that Obsidian hasn’t yet figured out a lot of the specifics of the game since game development is so complicated (it’s quite funny).
“New solar system, new crew, same Outer Worlds. The Outer Worlds 2 is coming…and when that day is closer we will show you more…but until then enjoy this,” wrote Xbox in the reveal trailer’s description.
The Outer Worlds 2 was only announced for Xbox consoles and PC, as well as a day one Game Pass release. It’s unclear whether it will release on other consoles like the first Outer Worlds, but it seems unlikely.
While The Outer Worlds released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, that was part of a pre-existing agreement with publisher Private Division.
In any case, we’ll have to wait for actual story, gameplay and release details.
Image credit: Microsoft
