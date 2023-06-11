Here are all the trailers from Xbox Games Showcase 2023

Instead of E3, Microsoft and Bethesda held their own showcase to feature titles that are currently in the works for the Xbox consoles and PC.
It’s worth noting that some of these games are presumably also coming to Sony’s PlayStation consoles, but given this is an Xbox showcase, that information wasn’t included.
However, Xbox did show 11 first-party games and 14 partner games, so nearly half will only be available on Xbox. Most games were also current-gen only, which is a switch from previous showcases.
For all of the news from the Xbox Games Showcase, follow this link.
Check out the trailers below:
Fable
South of Midnight
Star Wars Outlaws — 2024
33 Immortals — 2024
Payday 3 — 2024
Persona 3 Reload — Early 2024
Avowed – 2024
Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island — July 20th
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 — 2024
Microsoft Flight Simulator – Dune Expansion — November 3rd, 2023
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II — 2024
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth — Early 2024
Fallout 76 update
Kunitstu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
Forza Motorsport — October 10th, 2023
The Elder Scrolls Online — June 20th, 2023
Overwatch 2: Invasions — August 10th, 2023
Persona 5 Tactica — November 17th, 23023
Jusant — Fall 2023
Still Wakes the Deep – Early 2024
Dungeons of Hinterberg — Coming 2024
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty — September 26th, 2023
Citites: Skyline II — October 24th, 2023
Towerborne — 2024
Metaphor: ReFantazio — 2024
Clockwork Revolution – “Coming in Due Time”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DDFuhaYxeMU