The colourful 24-inch iMac gets Apple’s new M3 chip and no price increase

Apple has updated its 24-inch iMac with its powerful new M3 chip. This means the all-in-one computer has completely skipped the M2 series in favour of the tech giant’s latest chip architecture.

Beyond the chip upgrade, nearly everything else about the new iMac remains the same as its predecessor. This means it’s available in seven vibrant colours, including ‘Green,’ ‘Yellow,’ ‘Orange,’ ‘Pink,’ ‘Purple,’ ‘Blue’ and ‘Silver,” alongside colour-matched Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad accessories (which still feature Lightning ports, unfortunately). It also retains the 500 nits 4.5k Retina display its predecessor offered, alongside an identical port array featuring up to four USB-C ports, depending on M3 CPU/GPU Core configuration.

Regarding the M3 chip, Apple claims iMac’s 8-Core CPU/10-Core GPU M3 chip is “up to” two times faster than the M1 and 2.5x faster than its highest-end Intel iMac. This is an increase in Cores from the current higher-end 8-Core CPU/8-Core GPU option (there’s also an M3 8-core CPU/8-Core GPU 24-inch iMac). Further, RAM can be configured up to 24GB, a jump from the 16GB maximum the M1 iMac offered.

Beyond the jump to the M3 chip, the only other hardware upgrades are Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support. Apple also says the iMac’s stand is now built using 100 percent recycled aluminum. Other than the material change, the stand hasn’t been changed, contrary to what some rumours indicated.

The new iMac is available to order now and releases on November 7th. Pricing starts at $1,699 for the i8-Core-CPU/8-Core GPU option and $1,949 for the 8-Core CPU/10-Core GPU version. This is the same cost as the M1-powered versions of both iMac configurations.

For more on Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ event, including our coverage of the updated M3-powered MacBook Pro, follow this link.

Image credit: Apple