What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early November 2023

Every month, Xbox brings new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

These normally come in two waves, and now, Xbox has revealed what’s coming in the first half of November.

Highlights include the latest Yakuza game, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Football Manager 2024 Console and Annapurna Interactive’s Thirsty Suitors.

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Cloud, Console, and PC) — October 31st [day one]

Jusant (Cloud, Console, and PC) — October 31st [day one]

Wartales (Cloud, Console, and PC) — – October 31st

Thirsty Suitors (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 2 [day one]

Football Manager 2024 (PC) — November 6th [day one]

Football Manager 2024 Console (Cloud, Console, and PC) — November 6th [day one]

Dungeons 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — November 9th

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (Cloud, Console, and PC) — November 9th [day one]

Wild Hearts (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play — November 9th

Spirittea (Cloud, Console, and PC) — November 13th [day one]

Coral Island (Cloud and Xbox Series X/S) — November 14th

Additionally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass “soon.” (Interestingly, Xbox didn’t mention a specific date like it usually does.)

Coffee Talk (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Exapunks (PC)

Ghost Song (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Gungrave G.O.R.E (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Football Manager 2023 (PC)

Football Manager 2023 Console (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lapin (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Townscaper (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As always, Game Pass subscribers get an exclusive 20 percent discount on any title in the catalogue so you can buy them and keep playing even after they leave the service.

A standard Xbox Game Pass subscription PC costs $11.99/month, while Game Pass Ultimate — which includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, online play, EA Play, and Xbox Cloud Gaming — is priced at $18.99/month. Another membership, Game Pass Core, costs $11.99/month and includes access to over 25 games.

Image credit: Sega

Source: Xbox