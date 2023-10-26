Everything we expect from Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ event: New iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, USB-C accessories

The evening is a weird time for an Apple event, right? But that’s exactly when the tech giant’s October 30th ‘Scary Fast’ is scheduled — 8pm ET/5pm PT.

The somewhat surprise event is expected to feature Apple’s new M3 chip and updated versions of the 24-inch iMac, 13-inch MacBook Pro and maybe even the 13-inch MacBook Air.

Then there’s the question of the GIF teaser Apple released where the company’s logo turns into a dark version of the macOS Finder app. What does this mean? Is it just a fun take on a jack-o-lantern? Who knows, but we won’t have to wait long to find out.

Here’s what I expect to see at Apple’s upcoming event:

M3 24-inch iMac

According to Bloomberg‘s Marc Gurman, Apple will show off a new 24-inch iMac powered by its updated M3 chip. Timeline-wise, this makes sense given it’s been almost two-and-a-half years since the M1 iMac release back in May 2021.

If this rumour is true, the iMac will skip the M2 series chip entirely.

The M3 iMac is expected to be nearly identical to its M1 counterpart, though some rumours point to an updated stand and new colours. It’s unclear what will be changed about the iMac’s stand, but it could allow for more articulation or the ability to make the monitor sit higher.

M3 MacBook Pro

Gurman also says that we’ll be getting a new m3-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro, with stock of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro reportedly dwindling (the MacBook Pro likely won’t be updated with M3 Pro/Max chips until 2024). The somewhat strange laptop will likely still feature the not-very-useful Touch Bar, unfortunately, despite the physical function keys featured on the MacBook Air and 14-inch/16-inch MacBook Air being far more useful.

Beyond the jump to an M3 chip, the 13-inch MacBook Pro will likely be identical to its M2 counterpart.

M3 MacBook Air

Are you sending a theme here? It’s also likely the 13-inch MacBook Air will be updated with Apple’s M3 chip. Similar to the 13-inch MacBook Pro, nothing will be changed about the laptop beyond the chip update.

Everything else

Other rumours point to Apple’s Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse being updated with a USB-C port. All of these accessories are expected to remain the same, possibly including even the mouse’s oddly placed charging port that prevents you from using it while charging. It probably won’t happen, but I really hope the company shows off a more ergonomic version of its Magic Mouse 🐁.

It’s worth pointing out that we’re unlikely to see new iPads at this event as most rumours point to a March 2024 reveal for the new USB-C-equipped base-level iPad, iPad Air and iPad mini.

Lastly, MacRumors reporter Joe Rossignol recently stated that a source told the publication the ‘Scary Fast’ event is taking place at 8pm ET/5pm PT so that it falls within business hours in Japan, hinting that a prominent Japanese game developer might make an appearance.

A source told MacRumors that Apple is holding its "Scary Fast" event at the unusual time of 5 p.m. Pacific Time because it will fall during business hours in Japan, and claimed that the event will include a major tie-in with a Japanese game developer. ⚠️ Speculation for now! — Joe Rossignol (@rsgnl) October 25, 2023

Will Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto make an appearance at an Apple event for the second time? Maybe Hideo Kojima will be on hand to talk about Death Stranding‘s Mac Director’s Cut and bringing the game to the A18 iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max?

Be sure to keep an eye on MobileSyrup in the coming days as we’ll have comprehensive coverage of everything shown off during Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ keynote.

Source: Bloomberg, (1), @rsgnl