Apple’s next iMac could feature M3 chip, revamped stand and new colours

As we draw closer to Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ event on October 30th, more leaks regarding what we might see revealed during the keynote are starting to appear.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the key change we’ll see is a refreshed 24-inch iMac with Apple’s new M3 chip. The current version of the colourful iMac features the M1 chip and it looks like the all-in-one computer will skip the M2 line entirely. It’s likely the 24-inch iMac will be one of Apple’s first M3 devices.

Apple has been planning an M3 iMac for a while, with the machine going into production months ago. No other major changes other than the chip, but the stand’s internal design has been tweaked. I’d expect colors to remain similar. https://t.co/7nm7Zyq94b — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 24, 2023

The often-reliable leaker goes on to say that some of the iMac’s internals will be redesigned and that he expects its stand to be different (though it’s unclear exactly how). The current iMac stand can’t articulate that much and is rather low, so perhaps Apple has plans to change this.

Colour options are rumoured to remain “similar.” This means there’s a possibility some colourways might be swapped out in favour of refreshed hues.

Beyond these changes, the 24-inch M3 iMac is expected to be the same as the current model, including its port layout and 4.5k Retina Display.

MobileSyrup will have more on Apple’s Scary Fast event in the coming days. During the October livestream, the tech giant is also expected to reveal an M3-powered 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Source: Bloomberg Via: MacRumors