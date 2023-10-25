Motorola’s 2016 bendable phone concept is back with a bang

Lenovo just concluded its ‘Tech World 2023’ event, where it showed off how it is using AI to enhance device customization, its plans for the future of AI and MotoAI, a personal assistant for both PCs and smartphones, its privacy content obfuscation, and more.

But one of the most intriguing moments was when Lenovo brought back its bendable phone concept, which it first unveiled in 2016 by Motorola, which is now owned by Lenovo.

It showed off a new concept design of a device that uses an FHD+ pOLED display that can bend and wrap around the wrist like a cuff, building on Motorola’s display and mechanical innovations from its foldable and rollable devices.

The 2023 concept seems more refined than the previous one, which made a loud, crunching sound when it snapped into bracelet mode.

When flat, the new design looks like any 6.9-inch Android smartphone on the market. When folded, it can stand on a table by itself, or even be positioned in the downward dog yoga position.

The concept device was only shown in an Orange fabric colourway.

The device’s presentation also revealed that the device has some sort of a metal backplate that attaches to a watchband when you want to wrap the device around your wrist. The device also has a hole punch selfie camera in the front, though we do not know its specs. We also don’t know what the device’s rear camera setup looks like.

It’s worth noting that this is just a concept device. It is unknown if and when the device might hit the market.

Image credit: Lenovo

Source: Lenovo