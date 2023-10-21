Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave and Netflix [Oct. 16-22]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Silver Dollar Road [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: October 20th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Directed by Raoul Peck (I Am Not Your Negro), this documentary follows the Reels’ struggle to protect the land their family purchased after slavery.

Stream Silver Dollar Road here.

Upload (Season 3) [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: October 20th, 2023 (first two episodes, one new episode every Friday)

Genre: Sitcom

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Nora and a freshly downloaded Nathan try to navigate their relationship while trying to stop a deadly conspiracy.

Upload was created by Greg Daniels (The Office) and stars Toronto’s own Robbie Amell (The Tomorrow People), Andy Allo (Chicago Fire), Allegra Edwards (Briarpatch) and Zainab Johnson (Last Comic Standing). It’s worth noting that the series is filmed in Vancouver.

Stream Upload here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

The Pigeon Tunnel [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada release date: October 20th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes

Filmmaker Errol Morris (The Fog of War: Eleven Lessons from the Life of Robert S. McNamara) examines the life and career of David Cornwell, the former spy better known as the prolific writer John le Carré.

Stream The Pigeon Tunnel here.

An Apple TV+ membership costs $8.99/month in Canada and is also included in Apple One subscription bundles, which start at $18.95/month.

Crave

AKA Mr. Chow

Crave release date: October 22nd, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Directed by Nick Hooker (Everything is Copy), this documentary chronicles how Zhou Yinghua, born in 1930s Shanghai, eventually became and actor, artist, and, most iconically, restauranteur Mr. Chow.

Stream AKA Mr. Chow here.

Dark Side of Comedy (Season 2) [Crave Original]

Crave release date: October 17th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Tuesday)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 45 minutes each)

This documentary explores the stories of addiction, suicide and violence that affected comedians like Robin Williams, Joan Rivers, Ellen DeGeneres and the late Canadians Phil Hartman (Brantford, Ontario) and Norm Macdonald (Quebec City).

Stream Dark Side of Comedy here.

Crave’s standard membership, Crave Premium Ad-Free, costs $19.99/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Netflix

Big Mouth (Season 7) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: October 19th, 2023

Genre: Animated action

Runtime: Six episodes (20 to 26 minutes each)

The kids deal with their anxieties over heading to high school.

Big Mouth was created by Nick Kroll (Kroll Show), Andrew Goldberg (Family Guy), Mark Levin (Earth 2) and Jennifer Flackett (Wimbledon) and features the voices of Kroll, John Mulaney (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Jessi Klein (Inside Amy Schumer), Jason Mantzoukas (How Did This Get Made?) and Ayo Edebiri (Dickinson).

Stream Big Mouth here.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: October 19th, 2023

Genre: Animated action

Runtime: Six episodes (20 to 26 minutes each)

In a dystopian world, a cyborg supersoldier leads a team of rebel outcasts on undercover missions.

Loosely based on Ubisoft Montreal‘s Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix was created by Castlevania‘s Adi Shankar (no relation) and features the voices of Nathaniel Curtis (It’s a Sin), Caroline Ford (Carnival Row), Balak (Lastman), David Menkin (Final Fantasy XVI) and Mark Ebulue (Slingshot).

It’s worth noting that while it’s most inspired by Blood Dragon, Laserhawk also features characters and elements from a variety of other Ubisoft franchises, including Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell, Rayman and Watch Dogs.

Stream Captain Lasterhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix here.

The Devil on Trial [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: October 17th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 21 minutes

From Chris Holt (The Hillside Strangler) comes this film about the first and only time “demonic possession” was used as an official defence in a U.S. murder trial.

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

What are you planning on watching this weekend? Let us know in the comments.

For more suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.

Image credit: Amazon