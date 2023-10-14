Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Paramount+ [Oct. 9-15]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

The Burial [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: October 13th, 2023

Genre: Legal drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 6 minutes

A lawyer fights to save a funeral home owner’s family business from a corporate behemoth.

Based on the true story of lawyer Willie E. Gary and client Jeremiah Joseph O’Keefe, The Burial was co-written and directed by Maggie Betts (Novitiate) and stars Jamie Foxx (Ray), Tommy Lee Jones (The Fugitive), Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country) and Mamoudou Athie (The Get Down).

Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: October 10th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes

London, Ontario’s Robert McCallum (Missing Mom) directs this documentary about Ernie Coombs, also known as the iconic Canadian children’s TV personality “Mr. Dressup.”

Some of the interviewed Canadians who were influenced by Mr. Dressup include Edmonton’s Michael J. Fox (Back to the Future), Toronto’s Eric McCormack (Will & Grace), Toronto’s Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Kim’s Convenience) and Scarborough, Ontario rock band Barenaked Ladies (“If I Had $1000000”).

Apple TV+

Lessons in Chemistry [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada release date: October 13th, 2023 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

In the 1960s, a female scientist finds herself fired from her own lab, leading her to start a TV cooking show to educate housewives on science.

Based on Bonnie Garmus’ 2022 novel of the same name, Lessons in Chemistry was created by Lee Eisenberg (Jury Duty) and stars Brie Larson (Room), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away with Murder) and Stephanie Koenig (The Flight Attendant).

Crave

Doom Patrol (Season 4B)

Crave release date: October 12th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

In the final episodes of Doom Patrol, the team races to defeat Immortus and get back their longevities.

Based on the DC Comics superhero team of the same name, Doom Patrol was created by Jeremy Carver (Supernatural) and stars Diane Guerrero (Orange is the New Black), April Bowlby (Two and a Half Men), Joivan Wade (EastEnders), Matt Bomer (Magic Mike) and American-Canadian Brendan Fraser (The Mummy).

Shining Vale (Season 2)

Crave release date: October 13th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Horror comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around thirty minutes each)

Four months after the events of Season 1, Pat returns home to rebuild her family, only to find everything in disarray.

Shining Vale was created by Jeff Astrof (The New Adventures of Old Christine) and Sharon Horgan (Divorce) and stars Courteney Cox (Friends), Greg Kinnear (As Good As It Gets), Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks) and Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite).

Disney+

Goosebumps [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: October 13th, 2023 (first five episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Horror comedy

Runtime: Ten episodes (around thirty minutes each)

Five teenagers must recapture the supernatural forces they accidentally released while discovering their parents’ childhood secrets.

Based on R.L. Stine’s book series of the same name, Goosebumps was created by Rob Letterman (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu) and Nicholas Stoller (Muppets) and stars Justin Long (Ed), Ana Yi Puig (Jade Armor), YouTuber Miles McKenna, Zack Morris (EastEnders) and Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard).

Netflix

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: October 11th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (around one hour each)

This documentary chronicles the rise and fall of the scrappy e-cigarette startup Juul.

The Fall of the House of Usher [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: October 12th, 2023

Genre: Gothic horror

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Two ruthless siblings’ efforts to build a family dynasty begin to crumble as each of the heirs begins to die mysteriously.

Based on the short story of the same name by Edgar Allan Poe, The Fall of the House of Usher was created by Mike Flanagan (Midnight Mass) and stars Carla Gugino (Gerald’s Game), Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec’s Bruce Greenwood (Thirteen Days), Mary McDonnell (Dances with Wolves), Carl Lumbly (Doctor Sleep), Rahul Kohli (Midnight Mass), Kate Siegel (Midnight Mass) and Mark Hamill (Star Wars).

It’s worth noting that this series marks the end of Flanagan’s long-running collaboration with Netflix, as he has since signed a deal with Amazon.

Paramount+

Frasier [Paramount+ Original]

Paramount+ Canada release date: October 12th, 2023 (first two episodes, one new episode every Thursday)

Genre: Sitcom

Runtime: Ten episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Years after the events of the original Frasier, the titular retired psychiatrist returns to Boston to begin a new chapter of his life.

The Frasier revival was developed by Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) and once again stars Kelsey Grammer as Frasier, as well as Nicholas Lyndhurst (Only Fools and Horses), Jack Cutmore-Scott (Deception), Anders Keith (debut role), Winnipeg’s Jess Salgueiro (The Expanse) and Toks Olagundoye (Castle).

