Bell will merge Distributel with EBOX, not its residential services

Bell will consolidate Distributel with EBOX.

Glen LeBlanc, Bell’s chief financial officer, shared the news at BMO’s 23rd annual Media and Telecom conference.

“We will leave [Distributel] as a self-standing entity and operate it as such. We will consolidate it with EBOX,” he said.

Bell announced its plans to acquire Distributel earlier this month in a brief press release. Bell also acquired EBOX earlier in the year.

The Distributel acquisition will help Bell grow its internet subscriber growth, LeBlanc said, noting it will take between three and five months to gain regulatory approval.

LeBlanc also said the changes won’t reduce competition.

“From our perspective, consolidation in our industry continues to be a reality on this wholesale front, and I don’t think that in any way reduces competition when you see the number of players that still exist, including the largest one in TekSavvy,” LeBlanc said.

Via: Cartt.ca