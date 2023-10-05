Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 to switch to Tesla’s NACS charging in early 2025

Following several other automakers’ footsteps, Hyundai has confirmed its Ioniq line of electric vehicles (EVs) will switch to Tesla’s North American charging standard (NACS) in early 2025 in Canada and in Q4 2024 in the U.S.

The South Korean automaker says adopting the NACS port gives owners access to 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America, doubling the number of chargers currently available to Hyundai EV drivers.

The automaker says the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, and thew upcoming Ioniq 7 will feature compatible NACS charging ports starting in early 2025. Further, other Hyundai electric vehicles with CCS ports will be able to use Tesla Superchargers in this same time frame. It’s likely that third-party adapters that convert CCS to NACS will be available in the coming months, allowing current Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 owners to utilize Tesla Superchargers before official CCS support arrives.

Kia and Genesis, two brands Hyundai holds a financial connection to, also announced they will switch to the NACS standard.

Back in late 2022, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced plans to allow other car companies to utilize the EV giant’s charging design standards. In the months that followed, several car makers, including Ford, GM, Honda, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, Nissa, Polestar, Rivian and more, announced plans to adopt Tesla’s NACS standard.

For more on the Ioniq 5, check out my story about what it’s been like to own the EV.